Labour unrest could spoil Noida's image as handset hub

Repeated labour unrest in the Noida-Greater Noida belt is worrying manufacturers. Companies operating in the manufacturing hub for mobile handsets are taking note of recent industrial disputes. Companies that Business Standard spoke to said while minor disputes were part of any manufacturing activity, volatile conditions were not favourable for long-term growth of the region. During the week, two such instances rocked the region. A group of workers vandalised Vivo India’s facility on Tuesday after the firm sacked over 50 people without notice. The protesters forcibly entered ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?