Lakshmi Vilas Bank Q4 profit up 6%, at Rs 52 cr

(LVB) has reported a 6.29 per cent rise net profit to Rs 52.16 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2017 from Rs 49.07 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total income of the bank was up 14 per cent to Rs 864.99 crore from Rs 758.84 crore. Interest earned during the quarter stood at 733.55 crore as against Rs 666.32 crore a year ago.

The bank's rose to Rs 640.19 crore from Rs 391.25 crore. In percentage terms stood at 2.67 per cent during the quarter (1.97 per cent in the year-ago quarter).

of the Bank rose to Rs 418.41 crore from Rs 231.64 crore. In percentage terms rose to 1.76 per cent from 1.18 per cent a year ago.