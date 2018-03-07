Lamborghini SUV Urus triggering growth; India sales to treble in 3 years

Italian super sports car maker expects its sales to nearly treble in India over the next 3 years, with its recently launched sports utility vehicle bringing in the incremental numbers.



The carmaker sold a total of 26 units in India last year. It, however, expects better sales going ahead with - which it introduced in the country in January - priced at around Rs 30 million.



"In terms of sales, the conservative approach is to double. It would push to be three times for sure with this car (Urus)," Automobili chairman and CEO told PTI on the sidelines of Geneva Motor Show.



With Urus, orders are expected to double this year in the country, he added.



" will help the Indian market to grow even stronger... The response we are getting in India is really fantastic," Domenicali said.



India is one market which has great potential for growth, he added.



"Super sports car has limits like seasonality and infrastructure but with this car (Urus) forget it," Domenicali said.



In India, also sells models like Aventador and Huracan. The carmaker competes with the likes of Ferrari in the segment with cars priced at Rs 20 million and above with horsepower 400 hp onwards.



Globally, the company sold over 3,800 units in 2017. It is targeting to sell around 7,500 units globally in the next two years.



"2017 was an incredible year for The brand is getting younger and younger, meeting aspirations of people around the globe," Domenicali said.