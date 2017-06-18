Lanco Infratech confirms RBI order on insolvency process

Infratech Ltd confirmed on Saturday that the (RBI) had directed the company's lead lender to initiate a corporate resolution process under the country's

is among 12 that the RBI has ordered lenders to take to bankruptcy court as it strives to cut the country's $150 billion in soured debt, sources told Reuters on Friday.

The 12 together account for about 2 trillion rupees ($31 billion), or roughly a quarter, of Indian bank loans that have been categorised as non-performing.

Lanco, whose businesses include power and infrastructure, said it had outstanding fund-based loans of 81.46 billion rupees and another 32.21 billion rupees in non-fund-based exposure as of March 31, 2016.

Non-fund-based exposure typically includes bank guarantees and letters of credit.

has called a meeting of the group of lenders to the company on Monday to discuss the resolution process, said in a stock exchange filing.