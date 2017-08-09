Land Rover Discovery launched in India at Rs 68 lakh, booking open

owned (JLR) on Wednesday said it has opened bookings for the fifth generation of Land Rover Discovery.



The all-new Discovery will be available for sale in from November 2017.



Customers can make their booking online or at any of the 25 authorised Land Rover retailers in India, JLR said in a statement.



The starting price of the all-new Discovery is Rs 68.05 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with 3-litre diesel and petrol engines.