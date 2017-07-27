Land Rover's latest SUV launched at Rs 2.79 cr

owned (JLR) on Thursday said it has launched Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic in India, priced at Rs 2.79 crore (ex- showroom).



The SUV comes loaded with several and a powerful V8 engine.



"The Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic is designed and engineered by JLR's special vehicle operations (SVO) team who are passionate in their commitment to explore new frontiers of luxury, performance and technology," Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.



Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic is the fourth vehicle to join the brand's portfolio in after the Range Rover SVAutobiography, Range Rover Sport SVR and Jaguar F-TYPE SVR.



The new model is available to order at all 25 authorised retail outlets in India, the company said.