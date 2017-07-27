Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Thursday said it has launched Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic in India, priced at Rs 2.79 crore (ex- showroom).
The SUV comes loaded with several features and a powerful V8 engine.
"The Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic is designed and engineered by JLR's special vehicle operations (SVO) team who are passionate in their commitment to explore new frontiers of luxury, performance and technology," JLR India Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.
Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic is the fourth vehicle to join the brand's portfolio in India after the Range Rover SVAutobiography, Range Rover Sport SVR and Jaguar F-TYPE SVR.
The new model is available to order at all 25 authorised retail outlets in India, the company said.
Land Rover's latest SUV launched at Rs 2.79 cr
The SUV comes loaded with several features and a powerful V8 engine
Press Trust of India |
http://mybs.in/2UXNEch
Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Thursday said it has launched Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic in India, priced at Rs 2.79 crore (ex- showroom).
- 5X Rewards & Cashback for Overseas Spend on Fuel
-
- Open a demat account with Sharekhan & learn online trading.
- Cover from Earthquake & Floods. Buy Home Insurance
- GST is here. Are you ready? Send your queries now
- New to investing in shares?
- Cover from Natural Calamities. Buy Home Insurance
- New to the Stock Market? Take your FirstStep