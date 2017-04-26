Large companies not putting enough resources into compliance: Survey

Compliance has become more crucial, regulators like Sebi and CCI are stepping up enforcement efforts

Large globally are not putting enough resources to comply with best business practices and exposing themselves to risk, says advisory firm Control Risks.



On India, it said that has become even more crucial and regulators like and are stepping up enforcement efforts.



The annual report of international business attitudes to legal and risk noted that a quarter of large invest less than $25 per staff on compliance, annually.



Moreover, 28 per cent of large have teams of five people or less, the survey of senior executives responsible for at 1,000 worldwide said.



" are in danger of putting themselves at risk by failing to prioritise and integrate within their businesses. Whilst the necessary investment will vary widely between organisations, many are woefully under- resourced to deal with the increasingly complex, constantly evolving and often contradictory regulatory environment," Control Risks CEO said.



The research noted that senior management need to be more receptive to issues.



Only 27 per cent of executives responsible for attend all board meetings and just two-thirds of the respondents rely on whistle-blowing rather than taking the initiative to conduct anti-fraud and anti-corruption audits.



Andrew Macintosh, Executive Director, Control Risks, South Asia Practice said, " has never been more crucial for in and it has never been tougher".



Indian regulators - Securities and Exchange Board of and the Competition Commission of — are stepping up enforcement, he said adding as recent high-profile anti- bribery cases have shown, international in the region face detailed scrutiny from agencies such as the US Department of Justice and the UK Serious Fraud Office.



In 2016, 30 were fined a total of $2.4 billion for non- under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

