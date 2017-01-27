Larsen & Toubro bags orders worth Rs 1,286 crore

giant on Friday said it has won orders worth Rs 1,286 crore across various segments.

The company said this includes an order worth Rs 1,071 crore won by Heavy Civil Infrastructure Business (HCIB).

It said one of the orders won by HCIB pertains to underground metro space. It has been secured from MetroLink Express for Gandhinagar and (MEGA) Company Ltd for the design and of underground stations and associated tunnels for Package 2 in East-West corridor of the metro project.

It said the engineering, procurement and contract comprises two underground stations at Gheekanta, Shahpur with associated bored tunnels from Kalupur to Shahpur (3.3 km) and Ramp for Package 2.

"This is a significant win in the infrastructure space and we hope that this is a sign for many such projects involving vital infrastructure that are in the offing," SN Subrahmanyan, deputy managing director and president of L&T, said.

Another order has been bagged from a prestigious client for the of an iron ore berth at Paradip, Odisha.

It also has got an order for the of a technology-driven intake well structure using diaphragm wall technology at Purushotapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The company said its buildings and factories business has received an order worth Rs 215 crore for the of a paint manufacturing facility at Vizag (Visakhapatnam), Andhra Pradesh. The scope of tasks includes civil and allied structural works for the facility.

is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with $16 billion in revenue.