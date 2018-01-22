Larsen & Toubro launches second offshore patrol vessel for Indian Navy

Engineering major (L&T) on Monday said it has launched the second offshore patrol vessel (OPV) for the at its greenfield defence shipyard in Kattupalli near Chennai.

An OPV is a long-range surface ship with helicopter operation capabilities. Its role includes coastal and offshore patrolling, policing maritime zones of India, control and surveillance, among others.

J D Patil, senior executive vice-president and whole-time director (Defence), said OPV-2 is the ninth defence vessel launched by in the current financial year, as per a company statement.L&T, the first private Indian shipyard to construct and deliver OPVs for the Indian Coast Guard, received a Rs 14.32 billion (Rs 1,432-crore) order for design and construction of seven OPVs from the in March 2015."With in-house capabilities to undertake ship design, in-house manufacturing of critical marine equipment, world-class and robust financial strength, is uniquely placed to fulfil the ambitious fleet expansion plans of the and Coast Guard," Patil said.OPV-2 was formally lowered into the waters of the on January 20, the statement said.The first OPV was launched in October last year and is undergoing trials.is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over $17 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide.