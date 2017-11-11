Larsen & Toubro Q2 PAT at Rs 2,131 cr, up 26% y-o-y

(L&T) reported a higher-than-expected consolidated net profit of Rs 2,131 crore in September quarter, up 26 per cent increase from the corresponding period last year as Rs 136.74 crore secured from divestment of a subsidiary lent firm support to the bottomline.

Though the company's top line in the period under review stood at Rs 26,446 crore, up just 6 per cent from the corresponding period last year, the management has maintained the full-year revenue growth guidance for the current financial year.

As per Bloomberg estimates, the company's bottomline was seen at Rs 1,223 crore in the September quarter, while revenue was expected to be at Rs 27,188 crore.

L&T secured orders worth Rs 28,732 crore during the quarter, down 8 per cent on year-on-year basis amidst subdued business environment, policy uncertainties and delayed implementation. On a cumulative basis, the order inflow for April-September was at Rs 55,084 crore, with major orders from infrastructure and hydrocarbon segments.

The forty per cent of the orders are from international orders, said the company. The slowdown reflects a “subdued” investment environment as public sector continues to lead in capital expenditure and private firms are “still short of confidence”, said the company statement.

Going ahead, the company may fall short of its order inflow guidance for the financial year 2017-18.

Total order inflows may be the same as last year or maybe a bit above, informed R Shankar Raman, chief financial officer addressing the press conference. The company had earlier given a order inflows guidance of 12-14 per cent growth over FY17.

“Around 49 per cent of the order that we have won, worth Rs 55,100 crore, has come from infrastructure, straddling a couple of areas like transport, transmission infrastructure, water, heavy civil etc,” he said.

The company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 27.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,960 crore and margin expanded by 190 basis points to 11.2 per cent in second quarter of FY18.

The company's infrastructure segment grew by 3.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 11,988.7 crore.

"Order book of infrastructure segment as of September 2017 at Rs 1.9 lakh crore marginally increased by 2 per cent y-o-y, reflecting the slower pace of new orders," it said.

Hydrocarbon business increased 2.4 per cent to Rs 2,561.40 crore, with a EBIT growth of 73.4 per cent at Rs 248 crore for the quarter.

The development projects segment for the quarter registered 32 per cent growth at Rs 1,415.7 crore and its EBIT grew by 255 per cent to Rs 378 crore y-o-y. The segment had reported a loss of Rs 49 crore at EBIT level in June quarter. The power business declined 4.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,667.3 crore.