Indian industrial group Ltd reported a 53 per cent rise in third-quarter profit, beating analysts' expectations, as new orders rose, mainly in the infrastructure and hydrocarbon segments.

Net profit rose to Rs 14.90 billion ($234.20 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 9.72 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a net profit of 14.63 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations rose 9.4 percent to 287.47 billion rupees, with international revenue constituting 35 percent of the total.

The group received new orders worth 481.30 billion rupees in the quarter, an increase of 38 percent from last year, while the group's order book stood at 2.71 trillion rupees as on Dec. 31, up 4.7 percent year-on-year.