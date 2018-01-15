Engineering giant (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has won contracts worth Rs 13.1 billion in various business segments. "The construction arm of has won orders worth Rs 13.1 billion across various business segments," the company said in a statement. It said its Water & Effluent Treatment Business has won orders worth Rs 6.31 billion including a contract from Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd to lay a new sewerage network and construct pumping stations at Saidpur. The Buildings & Factories Business has won an order worth Rs 3.4 billion, it said. "The business has won a prestigious order to construct an IT Park at Chennai from a leading developer.

The proposed development will offer two towers of ten floors each and is required to be completed within stringent timelines. L&T's scope includes construction of the entire civil structure, architecture works, faade and MEP works," the statement said. Besides, its Power Transmission & Distribution Business has bagged orders worth Rs 3.39 billion. Shares of the company were trading marginally down by 0.10 per cent at 1,327.90 on BSE at 1350hrs. is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over $17 billion in revenue.