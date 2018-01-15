Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has won contracts worth Rs 13.1 billion in various business segments. "The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 13.1 billion across various business segments," the company said in a statement. It said its Water & Effluent Treatment Business has won orders worth Rs 6.31 billion including a contract from Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd to lay a new sewerage network and construct pumping stations at Saidpur. The Buildings & Factories Business has won an order worth Rs 3.4 billion, it said. "The business has won a prestigious order to construct an IT Park at Chennai from a leading developer.
The proposed development will offer two towers of ten floors each and is required to be completed within stringent timelines. L&T's scope includes construction of the entire civil structure, architecture works, faade and MEP works," the statement said. Besides, its Power Transmission & Distribution Business has bagged orders worth Rs 3.39 billion. Shares of the company were trading marginally down by 0.10 per cent at 1,327.90 on BSE at 1350hrs. L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over $17 billion in revenue.
