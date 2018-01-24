Latest ITC TV campaign spells out the conglomerate's business philosophy

As one of India’s largest companies, Kolkata-based ITC has set ambitious targets of expanding its business. And the advertisements around its various fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands have sought to create values that resonate with different groups such as mothers, children or young women.

A new television campaign featuring four ads now delves deeper into showing audiences what ITC’s business philosophy is all about, and typically vouches for taking every stakeholder along as it steps ahead with the message, “Sab saath badhein”. The four stories ...