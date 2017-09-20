Launches bring little cheer for Cadila

Cadila Healthcare recently got an approval for generic version of Tamiflu, a medication used in treating influenza (flu). It is the first generics player to get an approval for the drug with sales of $367 million, for trailing 12 months ended July, according to industry body IMS. Analysts expect Lupin and Natco, too, to get the go ahead. This is a key positive, as the approval has come just before the flu season, which, according to analysts at Nomura, could help the company gain strong market share. They, however, believe sales could fluctuate quite a bit, depending on the strength of ...