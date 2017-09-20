Launches bring little cheer for Cadila

Cadila Healthcare recently got an approval for generic version of Tamiflu, a medication used in treating influenza (flu). It is the first generics player to get an approval for the drug with sales of $367 million, for trailing 12 months ended July, according to industry body IMS. Analysts expect Lupin and Natco, too, to get the go ahead. This is a key positive, as the approval has come just before the flu season, which, according to analysts at Nomura, could help the company gain strong market share. They, however, believe sales could fluctuate quite a bit, depending on the strength of ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?