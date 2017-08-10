Laurus Labs Q1 net up 51% at Rs 39 cr

Hyderabad-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) maker Limited has reported a 51.7 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 39 crore as compared to Rs 25.6 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total revenue grew 16.7 per cent to Rs 478.4 crore as compared to Rs 409.8 crore in the year ago period.

The company said the revenue growth was shaped by a contribution from APIs in oncology, and anti retro virals (ARVs).

A 20 per cent rise in margins during the quarter under review was underlined by new initiatives, according to the company.

The steps being taken in FDF and Synthesis will see the introduction of a new line of products during the current year, which will further add to growth and margins, it said.