The world over, it is becoming quite common for public figures and well-heeled entrepreneurs to use public transport to commute in a city. Recently, founder N R and his author-philanthropist wife Sudha Murthy took the Metro from their south Bengaluru home to Malleswaram in the north of the city. The Rail Corporation was quick to tweet photos of the Murthys at the Metro station. Twitterati praised them, saying that they led by example. One Twitter user commented, “Metro Murthy”.