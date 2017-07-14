Leak reveals Reliance Jio feature phone in all its glory; launch imminent

This article first appeared on Business Standard on July 5, 2017

Infocomm is likely to unveil a Rs 500 with capabilities at the Reliance Industries’ annual general meeting on July 21. Recently, the company revised its tariff plans and launched new plans for its customers as its 84-day Dhan Dhana Dhan offer — announced on April 11 — came to an end.

Despite various offers and schemes to lure telecom users, Jio's net additions for 4G are seeing a declining trend, which is why it needs to push out its low-cost feature phones and grow its base.





Sharma further states that given Jio’s aspiration to own 50 per cent of the market, it is a matter of time before it launches low-cost 4G feature phones in an attempt to expand 4G market as competition is still catching up on 4G coverage and yet to deploy voice over LTE.



Little wonder that Jio appears to be ready to flood the market with its 4G devices, having placed orders for 18-20 million of the 4G feature phones with some key Chinese original device manufacturers (ODMs).



Hence Jio is likely to disrupt the telecom market once again with a combination of an aggressive tariff offer backed with the mass-market 4G as its rivals and Vodafone are still running trials on but haven’t launched commercially.

While, has again emerged as the fastest 4G mobile service provider with an average download speed of 18.8 megabit per second (mbps) in June. However, of its 72.16 million subscribers by end-December 2016, only 4.12 mn or 5.72 per cent were from rural areas, in contrast to incumbent operators.