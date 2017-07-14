Leak reveals Reliance Jio feature phone in all its glory; launch imminent

-
Reliance Jio Infocomm is likely to unveil a Rs 500 feature phone with VoLTE capabilities at the Reliance Industries’ annual general meeting on July 21. Recently, the company revised its tariff plans and launched new plans for its customers as its 84-day Dhan Dhana Dhan offer — announced on April 11 — came to an end.
Sharma further states that given Jio’s aspiration to own 50 per cent of the market, it is a matter of time before it launches low-cost 4G feature phones in an attempt to expand 4G market as competition is still catching up on 4G coverage and yet to deploy voice over LTE.
Little wonder that Jio appears to be ready to flood the market with its 4G devices, having placed orders for 18-20 million of the 4G VoLTE feature phones with some key Chinese original device manufacturers (ODMs).
feature phone combined with ultra-affordable tariff would not only allow Reliance Jio Infocomm to lure 2G subscribers to move to 4G but also strengthen its rural subscriber base. HSBC's Sharma expects the launch of Jio’s mass-market 4G feature phone “to happen any time from now” if the company is targeting urban low-end customers.
|Mobile phones
|Peace P1
|Citel C1
|UNI N21
|Rocktel W7
|Micromax X090
|Adcom IKON 4
|Spice Xlife 431Q
|Lava A32
|Memory Card
|Up to 8 GB
|Up to 8 GB
|Up to 8 GB
|Up to 8 GB
|Up to 8 GB
|Up to 32 GB
|Up to 32 GB
|Up to 32 GB
|Primary Camera
|No
|No
|0.3 MP
|0.3 MP
|0.08 MP
|5 MP
|5 MP
|2 MP
|2G
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|3G
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM
|Dual
|Dual
|Dual
|Dual
|Dual
|Dual
|Dual
|Dual
|OS
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Android 5.1
|Android 4.4
|Android 4.4.2
|WiFi
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Radio
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|GPS
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Price (Rs)
|575
|599
|599
|599
|1,073
|2,333
|2,599
|2,680