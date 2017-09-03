Learn English on tap through Kings Learning's Enguru app

“The Enguru app helped me improve my English. The conversation modules were my favourite part, they helped me practice a language I would use regularly. After completing my course, I was certified by Enguru with a good score. This was useful while applying for jobs,” says Ishwar Kumar, a BCom graduate from Mumbai. The app not only helped Kumar in enhancing his employability it also made him pay only when he wanted the certificate. The Enguru app is the flagship product of Kings Learning, a start-up founded in 2014 that offers employability-focused English ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?