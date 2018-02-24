Learning from auto sector on reducing attrition rates: Sun Pharma MD

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Managing Director on Friday said he is studying the ways of to reduce staff attrition and improve quality. Shanghvi cited the example of auto components manufacturer Motherson Sumi, which has only two per cent attrition rate, while speaking at a panel discussion in Mumbai. "We want to learn what makes the company (Motherson Sumi) so successful and do better with what we are doing today," Shanghvi said. V C Seghal, chairman, is an independent board member of Staff attrition, especially in the quality department, is another area of concern for drug makers. Industry-wide attrition rates in quality department are 20-30 per cent.

Industries, which is India's largest by sales, is among the that have faced rap for violations in their manufacturing practices. The action has forced local manufacturers to increase automation and do more capacity building.

Shanghvi said the company had learnt from its mistakes and was focused on developing good quality drugs. "I have learnt a lot and that has made me much more humble," he said responding to a query on changes he made personally in the last two years.

Other too are taking measures to better train employees and retain talent.

Meanwhile, Managing Director Umang Vohra remarked the of women employees was lower than the male employees and the company was devising measures like flexible work hours and offering creches to encourage women to continue with employment.

Managing Director Sharvil Patel said the company has tied up with pharmacy colleges in Ahmedabad to train and equip graduates for employment in the sector.