Learning platforms that look like Netflix seem to be the way to go: Mcgrath

The increased focus on career development and meaningful utilisation of internal talent will increase job satisfaction in the medium to long term, Sean Mcgrath tells Ritwik Sharma. How can human resources (HR) assume a leadership role in digital initiatives required at the workplace, given the rapid changes in technology? Technology is indeed changing rapidly and the workplace is no exception. HR has an important role to play, both with regards to its own use of technology and as facilitator and change agent when large-scale and transformational digital initiatives are ...