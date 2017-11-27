LeEco sued over non-payment of dues to media, advertising agencies: Report





The lawsuits have been filed in Hong Kong court by Madison and Bombay court by after failed to make payments for from January-December 2016, according to a report in the China-based electronics manufacturer has been sued over non-payment of dues by and Publicis-owned creative agency Leo Burnet.

According to the report, Madison is suing for Rs 39 crore plus interest and has filed a case for dues of Rs 2.65 crore.

had spent Rs 50-80 crore a month on advertising and marketing between January and August 2016 to carve a top spot in a highly competitive smartphone market in India.

However, after spending so much on advertisement and marketing and the parent company getting cash-strapped, just disappeared from the market, a digital vendor whose dues are pending told the Economic Times.

According to the report, the company’s legal representative claimed that the company has not shut operations in India but the LeEco’s official Twitter handle, where the last tweet was made on June 15, shows a different story.

The case of LeEco's disappearance has made digital vendors and marketing wary of other China-based like Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi.