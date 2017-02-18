Lenders cut reserve prices of KFA properties for March 6 auction

The 17-lender consortium to the defunct (KFA) has once again put on block in the city and in Goa, with a 10 per cent reduction in the reserve prices.

The auctions of prime assets of troubled businessman are schedule for March 6, SBICAPS Trustee, which is auctioning the properties on behalf of the lenders, said in a public notice on Friday.

While the is being auctioned for the fourth time, the is being put on sale for the third time. The reserve price of the erstwhile headquarters of the grounded airline, Kingfisher House, is set at Rs 103.50 crore, 10 per cent lower than the third failed held last December when the reserve price was kept at Rs 115 crore.

In the first of the last March, the reserve price was set at Rs 150 crore and in second one in August, it was fixed at Rs 135 crore. The prime property has a built-up area of over 17,000 sqft and is located in the plush Vile Parle area near the domestic terminal.