Business Standard

Lenders cut reserve prices of KFA properties for March 6 auction

Kingfisher House is being auctioned for the fourth time

Press Trust of India 

A Kingfisher Airlines aircraft is seen parked at the airport in New Delhi
File photo of a Kingfisher Airlines aircraft parked at the airport in New Delhi

The 17-lender consortium to the defunct Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) has once again put on block Kingfisher House in the city and Kingfisher Villa in Goa, with a 10 per cent reduction in the reserve prices.

The auctions of prime assets of troubled businessman Vijay Mallya are schedule for March 6, SBICAPS Trustee, which is auctioning the properties on behalf of the lenders, said in a public notice on Friday.

While the Kingfisher House is being auctioned for the fourth time, the Kingfisher Villa is being put on sale for the third time. The reserve price of the erstwhile headquarters of the grounded airline, Kingfisher House, is set at Rs 103.50 crore, 10 per cent lower than the third failed auction held last December when the reserve price was kept at Rs 115 crore.

In the first auction of the Kingfisher House last March, the reserve price was set at Rs 150 crore and in second one in August, it was fixed at Rs 135 crore. The prime property has a built-up area of over 17,000 sqft and is located in the plush Vile Parle area near the domestic terminal. 

