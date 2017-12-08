Lenders look to either convert Aircel's debt into equity or move NCLT

With a proposed merger with (RCom) collapsing in October, worried lenders of loss-making wireless telephony company Aircel are looking at either converting their debt to equity or moving the National Corporate Law Tribunal (NCLT) against the company to recover their Rs 17,000-crore debt. The lenders are meeting this month to take a call on the company's debt restructuring plan and have asked the promoters to bring in Rs 4,000 crore of additional equity.

Aircel has decided to exit six important circles in India to focus only on profitable circles and is in discussions with lenders to restructure its debt, a company spokesperson said. The lenders have asked the promoters to get additional funding into the company so that they do not move the against it.





ALSO READ: Airtel open to acquisition talks with Aircel: Sunil Mittal Lenders said the company has already defaulted on its loans and has pledged its entire shareholding with them against debt. The lenders' warning comes at a time when the company made a loss of Rs 4,319 crore on operating income of Rs 11,630 crore in the calendar year 2016 (see chart). The financials for the current calendar year are not good either and it would increase its losses, a banker said while asking not to be quoted.



Till date, Maxis Communications of Malaysia has provided Rs 33,000 crore of funding to the company. However, the company has failed to make any dent in the Indian market thanks to the intense competition launched by Reliance Jio, which is offering voice calls for free. Till recently, Aircel, together with two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries ACL and DWL, was providing 2G wireless services in all the 22 circles and 3G services in 13 circles. With the launch of Reliance Jio, it is exiting the 2G business like other marginal players. Tata Teleservices has also decided to exit its wireless telephony business. As reported earlier, Bharti Airtel, which earlier this year took Norwegian telco Telenor for virtually free, acquired Tata Teleservices.



Lenders are worried as the company's proposed merger with failed to materialise due to a pending case against its promoter Maxis in the Supreme Court which could derail its financial metrics. The merger would have helped both to consolidate their operations and help service debt.

and Aircel Limited had signed binding agreements in September 2016 for the merger of the former's mobile businesses with the latter. However, with the Supreme Court still hearing a 2005 case on the acquisition of Aircel by Maxis, the Department of refused to give its permission to the merger.