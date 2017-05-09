Lenders may approve S4A for Bhushan Steel, but with a tweak

Bhushan Steel’s discussions with banks for a recast under the scheme of sustainable structuring of stressed assets (S4A) are centred around increasing the sustainable part of the



The steel producer had submitted to banks a proposal that said nearly 52% of its Rs 46,000 crore loans were sustainable.



Under S4A, banks divide the into sustainable and unsustainable parts and restructure the unsustainable portion. can be invoked only when the sustainable part is at least 50% of the unsustainable part. The unsustainable part is restructured by banks.

Under S4A, banks divide the into sustainable and unsustainable parts and restructure the unsustainable portion. can be invoked only when the sustainable part is at least 50% of the unsustainable part. The unsustainable part is restructured by banks.

The proposal was in keeping with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms, said sources close to the development. However, banks are looking for an increase in the percentage of the sustainable part because the outlook for the sector has improved.



According to a CARE Ratings report, the introduction of the minimum import price on steel by the government during the FY17 supported the steel players’ margins. The industry’s losses reduced during April-December 2016, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.



“Sales of 111 steel improved during April-December 2016 where the industry’s revenues grew by 9.3% on a year-on-year basis during the period, backed by an increase in prices and production,” the report said.



However, the report also said the net margins remained negative despite higher sales during the year. That is also Bhushan Steel’s argument. “This outlook may not be sustainable. If there is a cost push and are not able to pass on the increase in cost, then margins will be under pressure,” a source close to the development said.



This month, even though there is a cost push, steel have refrained from increasing prices because the demand is weak. At an operational level, however, Bhushan Steel’s performance will be better than last year.



Last year, the capacity utilisation was at less than 58%. This year, capacity utilisation will be between 80 and 85%. The sponge iron plant wasn’t operational last year. It is now operating at 5-10% but will be ramped up slowly. Bhushan has a capacity of 5.6 million tonnes.



In 2015-16, had a net loss of Rs 2,839.37 crore on revenues of Rs 11,802.64 crore.



“Banks will be monitoring cash flows. If there is any surplus, it will go towards repayment of loans,” the source said.



A team from the lenders’ side is working out the math, but the proposal is likely to go through, said sources.