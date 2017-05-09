Lenders may approve S4A for Bhushan Steel, but with a tweak

-
Under S4A, banks divide the loan into sustainable and unsustainable parts and restructure the unsustainable portion. S4A can be invoked only when the sustainable part is at least 50% of the unsustainable part. The unsustainable part is restructured by banks.
According to a CARE Ratings report, the introduction of the minimum import price on steel by the government during the FY17 supported the steel players’ margins. The industry’s losses reduced during April-December 2016, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
“Sales of 111 steel companies improved during April-December 2016 where the industry’s revenues grew by 9.3% on a year-on-year basis during the period, backed by an increase in prices and production,” the report said.
This month, even though there is a cost push, steel companies have refrained from increasing prices because the demand is weak. At an operational level, however, Bhushan Steel’s performance will be better than last year.
Last year, the capacity utilisation was at less than 58%. This year, capacity utilisation will be between 80 and 85%. The sponge iron plant wasn’t operational last year. It is now operating at 5-10% but will be ramped up slowly. Bhushan has a capacity of 5.6 million tonnes.
In 2015-16, Bhushan Steel had a net loss of Rs 2,839.37 crore on revenues of Rs 11,802.64 crore.
“Banks will be monitoring cash flows. If there is any surplus, it will go towards repayment of loans,” the source said.
A team from the lenders’ side is working out the math, but the proposal is likely to go through, said sources.
