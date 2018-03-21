Lenders reject bids by Numental, ArcelorMittal for Essar Steel

The State Bank-led consortium of lenders to today rejected the bids by both Numetal as well as after finding them to be ineligible under the amended Insolvency & Bakruptcy Code that debars related parties from bidding.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Essar Steel's committee of creditors (CoC) here today.

"The (Numetal and ArcelorMittal) were found to be ineligible under the Section 29 A of the IBC. They did not fall under the satisfactory criterion that the promoters' link should not be there or connected persons should not be there," a banking source told PTI.

While India has been found ineligible for its joint venture with Uttam Galva, which is at the NCLT awaiting resolution, Numetal's bid was done in by the fact that one of the promoters of the special purpose vehicle is Rewant Ruia, the son of Essar Group promoter Ravi Ruia, who is one of the original promoters of

Lenders have also set an April 2 deadline for the second round of bidding that owes over Rs 450 billion to over 30 bankers.

Bankers said if both the delink their connection from the promoters or standardise the loans they can bid again.

It can be noted that the recent amendments to the IBC had added a new clause to Section 29 (A) which debars related parties from bidding for NCLT assets.