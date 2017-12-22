Lenders scout for new owner for JP Group arm Prayagraj Power

A State Bank-led consortium of lenders has invited bids to sell majority stake in debt- ridden (PPGCL), an arm of



The company owes over Rs 11,000 crore to 17 lenders led by SBI, PNB, BoI, IOB, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, LIC, and Infrastructure among others apart an external commercial borrowing of USD 115 million from IIFCL of



The lenders have appointed Caps to select an investor/s or buyer and subsequent change in the ownership of the company.The company is not part of the NCLT accounts, but the holding company is part of the 28 large accounts mentioned in the second RBI list. The lenders are in the process of finding a resolution to this account outside Tribunal." entails induction of a strategic or financial investor or bidder in PPGCL to take over majority shareholding, held by the on behalf of the lenders," Cap said in a public notice.The 17-lender consortium holds 89.47 per cent in PPGCL and the balance is with Jaiprakash Associates, the promoter entity.In July 2016, the lenders had invoked strategic debt restructuring (SDR) of Jaiprakash Power but the company stopped servicing its term from February 2017.Debt on its book may be refinanced based on discussion/ proposal submitted by the prospective investors, according to the expression of interest put out by Caps.The company has a 1,980-mw coal based super-critical thermal power project at Bara near Allahabad, which had achieved commercial operation date in May 2017.Due to inadequate and in interest liability on the loans, the company had reported a net loss of Rs 546 crore in FY17 which in the first half year of the current fiscal jumped to Rs 629 crore.