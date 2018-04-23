Battle for Essar Steel: JSW plans to go solo if fresh bids are allowed

may go it alone as the committee of creditors (CoC) for decides to consider a fresh round of bids altogether. is pointing towards a part of the order, which was uploaded on Saturday, which says “in the option no. 1, it has been suggested to initiate a new process for inviting bids from all interested parties (starting with initiation of new expression of interest) and follow the entire process as per new request for proposal as approved by the CoC, which were not considered as viable and appropriate by the keeping in view of the time constraint, while in our humble view to be more sound reasonable and legally transparent... therefore, we feel while remanding back the matter to the for reconsideration of the plan and applicant, to look at option 1 as per the deliberation made in the meeting dated March 21, 2018…”. Seshagiri Rao, joint managing director and chief financial officer, JSW Steel, said, had evinced interest earlier to bid for Essar. But the decided to invite bids from only shortlisted expression of interest (EoI) which ruled it out citing time constraint. Subsequently, JSW partnered in a step-down subsidiary, Nu Metal & Steel. Asked if JSW would bid alone if the did decide to invite a fresh round of bids and not restrict to the shortlisted EoIs, Rao replied in the affirmative and said that is what we wanted. “We would be able to submit the bids on time,” he added. The committee of creditors is expected to meet shortly to take a call on the bids after Thursday’s order by the Ahmedabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Some suggested the meeting could even take place on Monday. The has a host of issues to consider. The Bench has directed the professional to place before the the first round of bids from and However, whether the will give and 30 days to cure their bids or invite a fresh round of bids during the time has been left to the The 270-day stipulated date for Essar was April 29, but the Bench has excluded the period from March 20 to April 19, the day of the order, from the mandatory 270-day window of the insolvency process, as laid out by the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code). With this, the deadline now stands extended by a month. The order said the did not follow the prescribed procedure to afford reasonable opportunity to the applicants to make overdue payment to remove disability of the applicants or to make good of the disability. Section 29A (c) refers to a provision that disallows a person from submitting a plan if he has an account that has turned a non-performing asset (NPA) for more than a year unless he makes payment of all overdue amounts with interest thereon before submission of a plan. The proviso says that if the applicant is ineligible under clause (c) of Section 29A, the applicant shall be allowed by the such period, not exceeding 30 days, to make payment of overdue amounts, in accordance with the proviso to clause (c) of Section 29A. The may also deliberate on whether declassification by in and KSS Petron will make it eligible for Essar. The Bench has observed will have to pay overdue amounts to lenders on account of Steels and KSS Petron to become eligible. “Mere sale of shares and declassification as promoter after the have gone into default cannot absolve them of responsibility,” the tribunal observed. An spokesperson said, “We are currently reviewing the order and will comment further in due course as appropriate.” However, while directing the professional to place the first round of bids before the CoC, the Bench has said it did not wish to rule on the issue which is required to be considered by the and not be influenced by the observations of the Bench. had sold its shares in and L N Mittal in KSS ahead of the bid to become eligible. is an NPA for more than a year as is KSS Petron, a subsidiary of KSS. In KSS Petron, L N Mittal, chairman and chief executive officer of group, (through holding companies) exercised negative control, whereas in the case of Uttam Galva, Netherlands (AM Netherlands, a connected person of AM India) exercised positive control on In the case of KSS Petron, the views of professional advisors, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM), and Darius Khambata differed.

CAM’s view was that negative control also constituted control for the purposes of testing under Section 29A(c). In Khambata’s view, however, negative control for the purposes of Section 29A(c) and accordingly KSS Petron did not constitute ground for disqualifying AM India.