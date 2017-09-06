Lendingkart raises Rs 70 crore from Sistema Asia fund and others

has raised Rs 70 crore ($10.51 million) in the form of equity funds. The Singapore-based along with current investors — Bertelsmann India Investment, Mayfield India, Saama Capital, India Quotient and Darrin Capital Management participated in this round.



With this fresh funding, the firm has raised total funding of Rs 534 crore (equity of Rs 243 crore and debt of Rs 291 crore).

The latest infusion of equity capital will enable the company to increase their loan book and strengthen its technology & analytics capabilities. Additionally, this will aid the company to further reach out to the underserved markets of India that continue to face lack of access to funds, said the firm.

Founded in 2014, by ex-banker & alumnus, Harshvardhan Lunia and ex-finance Director at Lebua Group Bangkok & alumnus, Mukul Sachan, Lendingkart Group has built a technology platform to service the working capital financing needs of in India.

Harshvardhan Lunia, co-founder and chief executive, said that investors brings fresh perspectives and strategic insights on market dynamics of current and future trends. It is this support that will help us in becoming the leading lending platform for in India.

Currently, has extended its reach to over 720 cities in India across 29 states and 7 union territories offering quick and easy collateral-free loans with minimal paperwork.

Once the evaluation process is completed, the loan amount is disbursed to the qualifying borrower within 72 hours from the time of application.

Till date, over 300,000 have reached out to for their credit requirement and already 10,000+ have received funds.