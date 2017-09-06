JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Start-ups » News

Vikram Bakshi moves NCLT against McDonald's as thousands of jobs set to go
Business Standard

Lendingkart raises Rs 70 crore from Sistema Asia fund and others

With this fresh funding, the firm has raised total funding of Rs 534 crore

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Lendingkart founders, Mukul Sachan (left) and Harshvardhan Lunia
Lendingkart founders, Mukul Sachan (left) and Harshvardhan Lunia

Lendingkart Technologies has raised Rs 70 crore ($10.51 million) in the form of equity funds. The Singapore-based Sistema Asia Fund along with current investors — Bertelsmann India Investment, Mayfield India, Saama Capital, India Quotient and Darrin Capital Management participated in this round.

With this fresh funding, the firm has raised total funding of Rs 534 crore (equity of Rs 243 crore and debt of Rs 291 crore).

The latest infusion of equity capital will enable the company to increase their loan book and strengthen its technology & analytics capabilities. Additionally, this will aid the company to further reach out to the underserved markets of India that continue to face lack of access to funds, said the firm.

Founded in 2014, by ex-banker & ISB Hyderabad alumnus, Harshvardhan Lunia and ex-finance Director at Lebua Group Bangkok & IIM Bangalore alumnus, Mukul Sachan, Lendingkart Group has built a technology platform to service the working capital financing needs of SMEs in India.

Harshvardhan Lunia, co-founder and chief executive, Lendingkart Technologies said that investors brings fresh perspectives and strategic insights on market dynamics of current and future trends. It is this support that will help us in becoming the leading lending platform for SMEs in India.

Currently, Lendingkart Finance has extended its reach to over 720 cities in India across 29 states and 7 union territories offering quick and easy collateral-free loans with minimal paperwork. 

Once the evaluation process is completed, the loan amount is disbursed to the qualifying borrower within 72 hours from the time of application. 

Till date, over 300,000 SMEs have reached out to Lendingkart Finance for their credit requirement and already 10,000+ SMEs have received funds.    
First Published: Wed, September 06 2017. 12:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU