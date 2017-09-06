Lenovo K8 Plus with dual cameras, Android Nougat launched at Rs 10,999

has launched a new smartphone under the K-series. Dubbed as Lenovo K8 Plus, the smartphone boasts dual camera setup at the back and runs stock Google 7.1.1 (Nougat) out of the box. The smartphone will go on sale starting September 7 at 12 noon, exclusively on Flipkart.



The K8 Plus dual camera setup is the key feature of the device. The smartphone houses dual camera sensors of 13-megapixel and 5 MP that work in tandem to take shots with precise bokeh effect, which blurs the background and sharpens the focus on the object. There is an 8 MP selfie camera at the front that supports beautification filters and is assisted by LED flash. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P25 processor, coupled with 32 GB internal storage and 3 GB RAM. The storage can further be expanded using dedicated card slot that support microSD chip of up to 128GB.



The dual-sim smartphone comes with support for Dolby Atmos and TheaterMax technology, which ensures all-round multimedia capabilities on the phone. And, there is a 4,000 mAh battery beneath the hood to keep the show running.“The continues this legacy, and comes not only with 4000 mAh battery and Rapid charger in its price segment, but also comprises of 13MP + 5MP dual camera for delivering best-in-class photography experience, along with Dolby Atmos sound and TheaterMax technology. continues our journey with stock Android, empowering the user by giving them the choice to customise their Android experience. ” said Sudhin Mathur, Country Head – Lenovo MBG India.