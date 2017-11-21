JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Vijay Mallya extradition trial from December 4
Business Standard

Lenovo pips Dell as No. 2 PC seller: IDC

Dell, whose share hovered in the 19-22% bracket so far in this calendar year, reported a 20% share in Q3

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Lenovo Legion Y520
Lenovo Legion Y520. Photo: www.thedostore.com

Chinese brand Lenovo pipped US major Dell to emerge as the No.2 branded personal computer (PC) maker in India, data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) for the third quarter of CY17 showed.  

While Lenovo has been closing the gap with Dell for a few quarters now, this is the first time it has pushed past the 20-per-cent mark, to log a share of 24.1 per cent in the branded PC market. 

Dell, whose share hovered in the 19-22 per cent bracket so far in this calendar year, reported a 20 per cent share in Q3, while HP had a share of 31.1 per cent, according to IDC data.

IDC said that Lenovo, whose share has traditionally been in the 16-17 per cent bracket, reported a 30.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in Q3 of 2017, in the consumer PC segment, due to its focus on modern trade and online channels. Dell grew threefold, sequentially, as it rebounded from stock unavailability in the second quarter of CY17.

However, on a Y-o-Y basis, Dell’s consumer PC segment reported a decline of 2.6 per cent for the period under review, according to IDC data.

Lenovo pips Dell as No. 2 PC seller: IDC
First Published: Tue, November 21 2017. 00:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements