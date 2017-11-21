Lenovo pips Dell as No. 2 PC seller: IDC

Chinese brand pipped US major to emerge as the No.2 branded personal computer (PC) maker in India, data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) for the third quarter of CY17 showed.

While has been closing the gap with for a few quarters now, this is the first time it has pushed past the 20-per-cent mark, to log a share of 24.1 per cent in the branded market.

Dell, whose share hovered in the 19-22 per cent bracket so far in this calendar year, reported a 20 per cent share in Q3, while had a share of 31.1 per cent, according to data.

said that Lenovo, whose share has traditionally been in the 16-17 per cent bracket, reported a 30.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in Q3 of 2017, in the consumer segment, due to its focus on modern trade and online channels. grew threefold, sequentially, as it rebounded from stock unavailability in the second quarter of CY17.

However, on a Y-o-Y basis, Dell’s consumer segment reported a decline of 2.6 per cent for the period under review, according to data.



