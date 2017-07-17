Lenovo rolls out Android 7.0 Nougat update for its Z2 plus, P2 models

-
-
Lenovo on Monday announced that it has completed rolling out the latest Android 7.0 Nougat update to the entire 2017 range of Lenovo smartphones with Lenovo 'Z2 plus' and 'P2' smartphones also getting this now.
With the latest Android Nougat update, consumers will experience various noteworthy upgrades such as, multi-window support (in lab features in Z2 plus) where one can now run two apps simultaneously on the screen.
Last month, the update was also rolled out on 'K6 power' and 'K6 note' devices in the popular K series.
Lenovo 'Z2 plus' users get additional functionalities including a manual camera mode, ability to launch apps with the fingerprint reader, screen recorder and Video over LTE mode.
