Lenovo's gaming brand 'Legion' enters India

PC and tablet maker Lenovo
on Wednesday announced the launch of its dedicated brand for gaming,'Legion' in India. Legion
brings with it two new powerful gaming laptops
— Legion Y520
and Y720
— designed for casual and performance gamers who are on the go.
Both products will be available on Flipkart and Lenovo India
official e-store, www.thedostore.com and pre-bookings open on May 19.
"Gaming continues to be our strategic focus area and the new brand further enhances the Y series portfolio in India.
The new Lenovo Legion laptops
address every gamer's demand for a superior and immersive experience with VR and outstanding audio capabilities," Bhaskar Choudhuri, Marketing Director, Lenovo
India, said in a statement.
Designed for portability seekers, Legion Y520
has an aluminum-brushed body and weighs less than 2.5 kg.
The device allows gamers to custom tune audio with the 2x2W Harman speakers and Dolby Audio Premium for an enhanced audio quality even without headphones.
The laptop comes with up to 128GB of PCIe SSD storage or 1TB of HDD storage.
Legion Y720
laptop is the world's first Dolby Atmos Windows based PC bringing an enhanced sense of depth and detail to the overall gaming experience.
With NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, Y720
is the India's first Oculus certified VR-ready machine and comes with Thunderbolt 3 port.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU