Lenskart invests $4 mn in John Jacobs brand to expand offline presence

Online eyewear firm on Sunday said it expects its affordable-premium eyewear brand to clock revenues of Rs 5 billion by FY2020-21 as it expands the offline retail presence of the brand. is investing $4 million into the brand to set up more stores across cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai and in Delhi-NCR. "India needs a premium brand for eyewear but one that is not extremely expensive. is a trendy designer eyewear brand, that is fast creating a name for representing top international styles at affordable prices," founder and CEO told PTI. currently has five stores, which will be increased to 20 this year, he added. "In the next 2-3 years, we are looking at 50-odd stores across tier I cities." The brand is also being sold online on Lenskart's platform as well as 400 retail points. Bansal said the company is also looking at partnering with large format retail stores to sell the range. "The eyewear market in India is a Rs 200 billion opportunity.

Of this, sunglasses and contact lenses is about 40-50 billion," Bansal pointed out. He said is already clocking revenues of about Rs 1 billion and should cross Rs 5 billion by FY2020-21. Bansal said has already invested about $1 million and the additional USD 4 million will be directed towards the expansion of retail outlets and product range. has teamed up with Italian design house Mazzucchelli for material and design partnership. Its range is priced at Rs 3,500 onwards.