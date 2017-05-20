Lexus ES 300h Hybrid: Best of both worlds

A powerful engine and chic comfort make the new Lexus ES 300h Hybrid a charming drive

Tyota’s luxury arm, Lexus, is officially here in India with three different models: two hybrids and one diesel vehicle. I got my hands on the sixth-generation Lexus ES 300h, a premium luxury sedan that I would like to describe as craftsmanship at its best. Like all Lexus cars, this one too has the new signature spindle grille, and on it the Lexus logo with the iconic “L” letter planted against a blue backdrop — denoting that the car is a hybrid. Everything shows chic styling — from the design of the lamps to the shape of the car, the two-eye LED ...

P Tharyan