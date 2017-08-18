Lexus LX 450d SUV offers lots of space and great driving dynamics

The massive width of the Lexus 450d diesel SUV is intimidating. As I climbed into its luxurious cabin, I could not take my eyes off the plethora of electronic buttons I was confronted with. The vehicle offers you a choice for every kind of drive you want to experience and terrain to tackle. Luxury is at its best with a combination of fine leather, rich wood trim, ornamentation and a deep piano-black finish. Silky white light LED lighting greets you once you are in with ambient illumination integrated into the doors. The perforated leather seats offer seamless comfort. The ...