Lexus restructures India business, to operate independently from Toyota

Lexus, the luxury vehicle arm of Japanese auto major Toyota, on Friday announced the restructuring of its operations in India and said it would operate independently from its parent brand, nearly five months after entering the country.



Under the reorganised structure, a new organisation, to be known as Lexus India, would stand independently from the broader presence in India, the company said in a statement.



The leadership has also been strengthened with to be the Chairman of Tachibana will drive the brand's growth strategy.Takemura will be the President of and will lead the business, while will move into the role of Vice-President, overseeing operations.Commenting on the change, Takemura said: "India is an extremely important market for Lexus. Today's announcement of a new and independent organisational structure is a signal that we intend to build a business that continues to drive growth not only in India but with India and for India."Lexus marked its India entry in March this year with the introduction of a hybrid-focused lineup of vehicles featuring sedan ES300h, crossover RX450h, and SUV LX450d.The company has opened four showrooms in Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Gurgaon."Lexus India's independence as a business organisation will enable the brand to build its presence as a luxury lifestyle brand and to position for growth in India, one of the world's fastest growing economies," the company said.