LG Electronics eyes 20% jump in Onam sales in Kerala at Rs 550 crore

Consumer durable major LG Electronics is looking at 20 per cent growth in festive sales at Rs 550 crore this year from Onam sales in Kerala.
The company, which has completed 20 years in India, has started Onam sales in Kerala and is offering 20 per cent discount on select consumer durable products.
"We are targeting a good growth in Onam sales this season. Last year, our Onam turnover was Rs 460 crore and this year, our target is Rs 550 crore," said LG India head, corporate marketing, Amit Gujral.
Along with this, there will be other offers which can be availed on the consumer finance facility, including Pay Rs 20 and take home an LG product.
It is also offering schemes where a customer could pay 20 per cent amount and the balance in easy instalments and up to 20 per cent cashback offer on LG product purchase. There are much more gifts with purchases.
It is associated with underprivileged kids in Kerala as part of its CSR drive, the company said in a statement.
