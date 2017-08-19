LG Q6: Smaller, smarter

The LG Q6 is a smaller version of the LG G6. Besides some fundamental differences, the new model is only a micro — and more affordable — version of the flagship product. It looks nearly the same, and the curved glass around the back helps it sit comfortably in one’s hands. Its insides are significantly different from its more expensive cousin — naturally, to make the price cut — but without too many unnecessary compromises. Of course, the utility and the longevity of a device become evident only gradually, yet this one could easily be one of the best ...