LG Q6: Smaller, smarter

The LG Q6 is a smaller version of the LG G6. Besides some fundamental differences, the new model is only a micro — and more affordable — version of the flagship product. It looks nearly the same, and the curved glass around the back helps it sit comfortably in one’s hands. Its insides are significantly different from its more expensive cousin — naturally, to make the price cut — but without too many unnecessary compromises. Of course, the utility and the longevity of a device become evident only gradually, yet this one could easily be one of the best ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?