LG V30 will sport FullVision P-OLED 6-inch screen of QHD+ resolution

LG has announced that its next flagship smartphone will feature a plastic OLED FullVision display. At six inches, the OLED FullVision display will be LG’s largest in four years while the actual body will be smaller than last year’s LG V20.

The next flagship smartphone is touted to feature limited upper and lower bezels, which has been reduced by 20 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively, compared to the V20. The reduced bezel size and enhanced screen size is achieved by employing FullVision screen, which was first seen in LG G6.

“Expertise in OLED has long been a core competency of LG, and the technology has always been seen as a potential value-add for smartphones,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “With competition in the global smartphone space fiercer now than ever, we felt that this was the right time to reintroduce OLED displays in our mobile products.”