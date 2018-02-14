Liberty House joins bidding race for assets of debt-laden Bhushan Steel

UK-based Group is set to bid for debt-laden and ABG Shipyard, both of which are facing Sanjay Gupta-led is evaluating four Indian companies, in different sectors, undergoing resolution — two in steel, one in shipyard and one in automobile component. “In case of Bhushan Steel, the resolution professional has invited us to bid for the asset. For ABG Shipyard, the company has revived its interest but is still evaluating the asset on various parameters,” sources in the know said. “For ABG Shipyard, there were concerns even when Liberty was in talks with ABG for a stake buy (before ABG Shipyard underwent insolvency),” the sources added. seems to be interested in National Company Law Tribunal-listed It had submitted a revised bid for Amtek Auto on February 9. The London-based company bought Tata Steel's two pipe mills in Britain last year. Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Steel and Tata Steel submitted their bids for early this month. Bhushan Steel, which has a 5.6-million tonne (mt) plant in Odisha, is saddled with a of Rs 44.4 billion.

“We will be submitting bids for in the next couple of weeks,” said a executive. He said the company was invited to submit bids for the unlisted Bhushan Power & Steel by an resolution professional.

However, an executive of Punjab National Bank (PNB) said the lead lender for Bhushan Power & Steel was not aware about the invitation extended to He said a meeting with the resolution professionals would be held in the next two to three days.

Deloitte is the resolution professional for and Bhushan Power has been assigned to advisory firm BDO.

is owned and controlled by Brij Bhushan Singal and his younger son Neeraj, while Bhushan Power and Steel is owned and controlled by Brij’s elder son Sanjay.

Unlisted Bhushan Power ran into trouble after its licenses for iron ore and coal mines were cancelled.

It was allotted a coal mine with reserves of around 250 mt, which was later de-allocated in 2014. The iron ore mines were committed by the Odisha government. Two mines were allocated in 2012 and 2014 after the intervention of the Supreme Court.