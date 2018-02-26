Liberty house moves NCLT against Bhushan Power lenders over bid rejection

Sanjeev Gupta-led moved (NCLT) on Monday after the lenders rejected the company's bid for debt-ridden & Steel, which owes about Rs 450 billion to its lenders. The counsel for argued that the company's plan should be considered by lenders and professional as it might have a better offer than the other two applicants. The counsel argued that the plan had been junked without even opening the bid. Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Tata Steel, argued "if Liberty's bid is accepted, one is deliberately giving premium to dishonesty". He further argued in court that five out of the seven requisite documents were not submitted by Counsel for professional argued that Liberty's proposal came much after the expiry of expression of interest invitation in October 2017. They also argued that the applicant has not submitted a certificate from a chartered accountant.

The next date of hearing is March 5.

The Parliament had passed the insolvency law in 2016 to hold corporate defaulters accountable and assist banks in recovering their dues. Once cases are accepted by the NCLT, lenders to the are required to set up a committee for insolvency within 180 days, which can be extended to 270 days, after which the borrowing entity will be liquidated.

had placed a plan for after the bid date as bids were not opened by the lenders on the last date of submission.

has shown interest in undergoing insolvency in order to have a stronger presence in India. The company had submitted a revised bid for on February 9.

Liberty House, worth $6.8 billion, has had its eyes set on the difficult but promising Indian market for quite some time now.

For Bhushan Power, Tata Steel is the strongest competitor of Tata Steel has bid aggressively for the asset. Apart form Tata Steel, Steel has also shown interest in the company.

The Committee of Creditors rejected Liberty House’s plan on the grounds that the bid was submitted after the deadline.