-
ALSO READLIC gets lion's share of single premium policies LIC divides investment portfolio among 3 MDs for more balanced decisions LIC books 72% profit at Rs 19,000 cr from equity play in FY17 General insurers sell ITC stock to hike book value before listing LIC HF: Loans against property prop up show
-
Mahindra & Mahindra today said Life Insurance Corporation Of India (LIC) has divested 2 per cent stake in the company.
Post the stake sale of the 2.001 per cent shares, LIC now has 9.958 per cent stake in the company, M&M said in a filing to BSE.
LIC earlier had 11.959 per cent stake in the company, the company added.
The insurance firm has sold over 1.2 crore shares through market sale, M&M said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU