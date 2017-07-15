Company
LIC pares 2% of its stake in Mahindra & Mahindra, brings it down to 10%

The insurance firm has sold over 1.2 crore shares through market sale: M&M

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mahindra & Mahindra today said Life Insurance Corporation Of India (LIC) has divested 2 per cent stake in the company.

Post the stake sale of the 2.001 per cent shares, LIC now has 9.958 per cent stake in the company, M&M said in a filing to BSE.


LIC earlier had 11.959 per cent stake in the company, the company added.

The insurance firm has sold over 1.2 crore shares through market sale, M&M said.

