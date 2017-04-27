LIC gets lion's share of single premium policies

Life insurance saw a growth of 26 per cent in first year premium in financial year 2016-17. Total first-year premiums touched Rs 1,75,022 crore against Rs 1,38,657 crore in the previous year.

Of this, individual single-premium policies saw a growth of 72 per cent, at Rs 27,179 crore, from Rs 15,786 crore in the corresponding year-ago period.

The country's largest insurer (LIC), accounted for the lion's share in individual single-premium policies, which grew 85 per cent from Rs 12,688 crore to Rs 23,413 crore.

LIC's total first year premium rose 27 per cent to Rs 1,24,396 crore in FY17, and its market share increased from 70 per cent in 2015-16 to 71 per cent in 2016-17.

Its pension product was the market leader in single premium category. “We had positioned our pension product to replace the Varishta Bima Yojana. With falling interest rates worked well as it gave a psychological satisfaction to customers. We collected roughly about Rs 15,000 crore under that," said V K Sharma, Chairman,

Between April 2016 and October 2016, single premium policies had collected Rs 10,816 crore, and in November, it zoomed by Rs 6,438 crore to Rs 17,254 crore. This was because rates on Jeevan Akshay, which is an annuity product, were to be reduced by about 50 basis points after November as interest rates were falling post demonetisation. This, combined with aggressive marketing,led to the surge in demand for such policies.

The revised rates applicable since December 2016 are considerably lower, said Sharma. The annuity rates fell from 5.3 - 17.9 per cent in October to 4.9 - 17.4 per cent in November, depending on the age of the policyholder and the annuity option chosen.

“We did not benefit from demonetisation because we could not accept old notes. Those life insurance which have huge bancassurance partners got money that was deposited in bank accounts,” he added.

While the premium amount grew as sold higher ticket policies, there was a drop in the number of policies sold by sold a total of 20.1 million policies in FY17 against 20.5 million polices in the previous year. There was a marginal drop in individual single premium policies too, which fell from 1.19 million to 1.18 million. Another reason for the decline in policy sales was that the state-owned insurer did not launch too many products last year. “This year, we plan to introduce four to five new polices. We have already launched two new policies – Aadhaar Shila for women and Aadhar Stambh for men. We have introduced differential underwriting for women customers. The premium is lower for women and benefits are more," Sharma added.

The corporation will also focus on regular premium segment this year and will introduce new products. With falling interest rates, there would be continued demand for both immediate annuity and deferred annuity plans this year.

While commissions for single premium policies are lower than regular premium policies, these are easier to sell. “Customers have visibility of their money. They don’t have to worry about how to fund the policy for the next 20 years. For the agent there is no issue of persistency. From bancassurance point of view, it is easy to talk about a single premium policy compared to deposits and other investments," said Joydeep Roy, Partner, Leader-Insurance and Allied Businesses, India PWC.

But for the embedded value of life insurance companies, regular long-term policies are the essence. The industry is trying to increase the regular premium products as that is one way of building annuity income.