LIC Housing Finance's Q3 net profit up 19% at Rs 499 cr

has reported a rise of 19.2 per cent in its net profit at Rs 499.26 crore during the third quarter of the ongoing financial year.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 418.90 crore in the October-December period of last financial year.

"Total income has increased to Rs 3,548.72 crore for the quarter ended December 2016 from Rs 3,156.70 crore in the same quarter a year ago," the company said in a BSE filing.

Earnings per share during the quarter under review grew to Rs 9.89 from Rs 8.30 in the year-ago period.

"The company has maintained 100 per cent asset cover on its secured listed non-convertible debentures as on December 31, 2016 based on negative lien," it said.

The main business of the company is to provide loans for purchase or construction of residential houses.

Shares of the company ended 1.86 per cent up at Rs 540.30 apiece on BSE.