LIC Housing's margins soften but not dismal yet

The three per cent net interest margin (NIM) posted by LIC Housing Finance in the March quarter perhaps tempted analysts to believe the trend could continue. But, for a home financier whose mainstay is to lend to retail customers, mainly the salaried class, it could be foolhardy to believe so even in a falling interest rate regime. This is why the Street was caught on the wrong foot with respect to LIC Housing. The question is whether the 2.5 per cent NIM in the June quarter (Q1) is really dismal considering the lending rates scenario and whether it justifies the four per cent fall in ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?