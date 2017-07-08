LIC picks 3% additional stake in BoI for Rs 451 crore

Insurance behemoth has bought an additional stake of over 3 per cent in public sector Bank of India for about Rs 450.88 crore.

The Bank of India sold 33,500,000 equivalent to over 3.12 per cent equity to through an open market purchase on a preference allotment on June 28, 2017, as per the bank's regulatory filing.

Calculated on the stock weighted average price (WAP) of Rs 134.59 apiece on June 28, the valuation of the deal comes at over Rs 450.87 crore.

With this, Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) stake in the bank has gone up to 14.25 per cent from the earlier 11.13 per cent. Stock of Bank of India today closed 0.11 per cent up at Rs 140.80 on BSE.