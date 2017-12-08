Licence of Delhi's Shalimar Bagh Max Hospital cancelled in 'dead baby' case

The licence of Shalimar Bagh has been cancelled due to the negligence shown in the case of a newborn baby being erroneously declared dead, Satyendra Jain was quoted as saying on Friday by agency ANI.

On Saturday, Jain had said that strict action would be taken against city-based private and its licence would be cancelled if required after the hospital declared dead a live baby.

"When we came to know about negligence on the part of the hospital, we ordered an enquiry into the same. And I want to assure all that if they don't work properly, we will cancel the licence of the hospital," Jain said.

Jain also said that a show cause notice was served to the hospital on November 22 for not treating poor patients.

In a clear case of medical negligence, doctors at Shalimar Bagh-located Max Super Speciality Hospital on Thursday declared a baby dead, along with his stillborn twin, and handed the bodies over to family members in a polythene bag. The baby was found alive just moments before being buried.

This case prompted the Health Minister to order a probe on Friday.

On Wednesday, the surviving new-born in the case breathed his last with his father refusing to take the body demanding the arrest of the erring doctors.

The boy died at a nursing home in Pitampura after battling for life for nearly a week.

On November 30, Ashish Kumar's wife gave birth to premature twins, a boy and a girl, at in Shalimar Bagh.

Both the babies were declared stillborn by the hospital and handed over to the family, allegedly in a polythene bag. But to their utter horror, the family found that the boy was still alive, while they were on way to conduct their final rites.

The family rushed the baby to a nearby nursing home in Pitampura, while the mother remained at as she was very weak.