Life Insurance Corporation raises stake in Asian Paints from 5% to 7%

State-owned (LIC) has hiked its stake in by 2 per cent by buying 19.2 million shares in the open market. As per a regulatory filing, LIC, which had 5.007 per cent stake earlier, increased its shareholding in to 7.01 per cent by buying shares between May 19, 2017, and February 2, 2018. Shares of closed at Rs 1,121 apiece, up 0.91 per cent on the BSE.