Limited upside for Balrampur Chini from here on

In the past two years, the Balrampur Chini Mills stock has surged 4.4 times with a favourable turn in the sugar cycle and consequently improving profitability for the company, which is one of the key players in the domestic sugar industry. The June quarter (Q1) performance stands as testimony to the improving financials. Operating income at Rs 1,078.3 crore, for instance, grew 27.4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) and 37 per cent sequentially. Operating profit at Rs 207 crore grew 11.3 per cent, despite expenses growing almost by half. Net profit grew 8.4 per cent, despite the quarter ...