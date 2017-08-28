Limited upside for Balrampur Chini from here on

In the past two years, the Balrampur Chini Mills stock has surged 4.4 times with a favourable turn in the sugar cycle and consequently improving profitability for the company, which is one of the key players in the domestic sugar industry. The June quarter (Q1) performance stands as testimony to the improving financials. Operating income at Rs 1,078.3 crore, for instance, grew 27.4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) and 37 per cent sequentially. Operating profit at Rs 207 crore grew 11.3 per cent, despite expenses growing almost by half. Net profit grew 8.4 per cent, despite the quarter ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?