Liquor ban clarification a key positive for United Spirits

Shares of liquor companies gained after the Supreme Court clarified that the highway ban on liquor sales was not applicable to licensed establishments within municipal areas. While United Spirits was up nearly four per cent and Tilaknagar Industries traded higher by about two per cent. Analysts say while the order is positive, it is expected to be implemented after the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The impact, thus, will be seen even in the September quarter. Analysts expect malls/outlets within municipal areas but close to national highway to open, given Supreme Court’s ...